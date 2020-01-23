Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.70. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

