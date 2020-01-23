Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 753.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 22.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 289.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HI shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

HI opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

