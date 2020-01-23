Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $762,000 Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 212,183 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,823,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE DKS opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.