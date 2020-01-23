Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $819,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $112.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.