Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $839,000 Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.