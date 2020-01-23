Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $745,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,670,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,026,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,653,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

