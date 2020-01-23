Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $322,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,854 shares of company stock worth $5,359,489. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

