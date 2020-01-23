Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,118,000 after acquiring an additional 912,848 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 858,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after acquiring an additional 510,235 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 69.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 333,551 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,253,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

