Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monro were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Monro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 332,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $142,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $63.86 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

