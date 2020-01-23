Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $810,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $36.51 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

