Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,228 shares of company stock worth $101,137 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.