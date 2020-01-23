Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $170.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.