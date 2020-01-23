Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 12,220 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avon Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avon Products by 237.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Avon Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

