Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,720 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NMI were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $208,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,676 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,236. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.29 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.