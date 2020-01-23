Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 744.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after acquiring an additional 822,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,840,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $94.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

