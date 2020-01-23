Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $796,000 Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 204.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $99.23 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $105.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

