Loungers (LON:LGRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $242.00

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.11), with a volume of 16128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

LGRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Loungers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $218.76 million and a P/E ratio of -63.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.

In other news, insider Robert Darwent sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £18,900,000 ($24,861,878.45).

About Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.