Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.49

Shares of Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$64.49 ($45.74) and last traded at A$63.56 ($45.08), with a volume of 315059 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$64.20 ($45.53).

The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$54.38.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

