Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Matthews International to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

