Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) versus AT&T (OTCMKTS:T) Critical Review

Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -2.04, meaning that its stock price is 304% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maxcom Telecomunic and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 1 8 10 0 2.47

AT&T has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunic and AT&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.12 -$14.60 million N/A N/A AT&T $170.76 billion 1.67 $19.37 billion $3.52 11.09

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunic and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunic N/A N/A N/A AT&T 8.97% 13.42% 4.79%

Summary

AT&T beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

