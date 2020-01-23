Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Capri were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 3,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,948 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,717,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capri by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Capri by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,056,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,333,000 after acquiring an additional 358,691 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

