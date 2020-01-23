Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $49,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

