Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $116,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 1,156,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 563.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after buying an additional 571,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 442.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 265,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11,705.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 141,864 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at $592,126.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $65.59 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

