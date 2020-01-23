Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $79,000 Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $111.62 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.