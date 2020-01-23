Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $80,000 Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in FOX were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

