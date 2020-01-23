Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 3,312 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Macerich were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Macerich by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Macerich by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.