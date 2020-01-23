Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 4,655 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 97,586 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 227,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 86,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.95.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

