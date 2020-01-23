Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

MRSN stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $367.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

