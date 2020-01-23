Michael David Barnard Purchases 140,047 Shares of New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Michael David Barnard purchased 140,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £96,632.43 ($127,114.48).

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael David Barnard purchased 4,878 shares of New Century AIM VCT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £3,365.82 ($4,427.55).

NCA stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Thursday. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.19.

About New Century AIM VCT

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

