Millendo Therapeutics’ (MLND) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of MLND opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

