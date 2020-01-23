MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get MITIE GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $640.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITIE GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.