MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $71.52 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881 over the last ninety days. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

