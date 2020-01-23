Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu (ETR:MUV2) Sets New 1-Year High at $271.30

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu (ETR:MUV2) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €271.30 ($315.47) and last traded at €270.50 ($314.53), with a volume of 33647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €271.60 ($315.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of €265.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €241.77.

Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Rckvrrgs Gsllcht Mhn AG in mu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.