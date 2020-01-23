Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

