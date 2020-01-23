National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Fuel Gas has set its FY20 guidance at 3.00-3.30 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NFG opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

