Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Neon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of Neon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

