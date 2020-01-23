NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY20 guidance at $1.45-1.50 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $216.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTCT. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $299,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.