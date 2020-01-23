News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in News were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of News by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623,733 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of News by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. News Corp has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

