NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 13% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price traded up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $5.28, 115,044,976 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 95,528,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 28,910,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIO by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,712,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 8,208,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NIO by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 3,005,720 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $6,786,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NIO by 5,046.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,899 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

