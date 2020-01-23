Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $252,059.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,288.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock opened at $247.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.82. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.96 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

