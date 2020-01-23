Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.