Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after acquiring an additional 182,591 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $114.18 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $2,589,984.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,667,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,146 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

