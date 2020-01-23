Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $749.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

