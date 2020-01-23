Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 2,874.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 396,782 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 253,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

PNR stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $256,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.