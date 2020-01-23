Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.57.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

