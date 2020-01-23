Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $9,692,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,078,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.