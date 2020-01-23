Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $52,180,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $34,788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,596,000 after buying an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $15,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.87 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

