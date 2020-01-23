Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 77.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF opened at $134.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

