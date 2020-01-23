Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

