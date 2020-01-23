Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Legg Mason worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NYSE LM opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

